Pop star Ed Sheeran injured after bike accident, could affect upcoming tour

LONDON: Pop star Ed Sheeran posted a photo of his arm in a cast on social media on Monday (Oct 16) after a bicycle accident.

In a Facebook post and an Instagram post, the British singer-songwriter said he is "currently waiting on some medical advice" after "a bit of a bicycle accident".

He added that his injury may affect some of his upcoming shows, and asked his fans to stay tuned for further news.

Sheeran's tour in Asia is set to kick off on Sunday (Oct 22) at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition hall in Taiwan and he is due to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11 and 12.