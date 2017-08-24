Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts wins US$759 million jackpot

REUTERS: The owner of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts won more than US$750 million on Wednesday, and the prize, one of the largest in the lottery's history, is still unclaimed.

Powerball said on its website that the single ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball of 4.

The winning ticket was sold at a Pride convenience store in Chicopee, the Massachusetts State Lottery said on Twitter.

The state lottery had originally said the winning ticket was sold in Watertown but corrected its announcement a few hours later.

The winner will get annual payments totaling US$758.7 million over 29 years, or a lump sum of more than US$440 million, before taxes.

The odds of a ticket having all six winning numbers are 292.2 million to 1, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, and Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

No one had won the Powerball's top prize in the twice-a-week drawings since June 10, when a California man won a jackpot valued at US$447.8 million.

