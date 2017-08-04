PPAP star Piko-Taro marries model girlfriend

SINGAPORE: Japanese comedian and YouTube sensation Kazuhito Kosaka, more popularly known as Piko-Taro or Daimaou Kosaka, has married his 29-year-old girlfriend Hitomi Yasueda.

Announcing the marriage with the model on his blog on Friday (Aug 4), the 44-year-old comedian said they registered their marriage the day before. “I will do my best, with all my fighting spirit, at home and at work,” Kosaka wrote on his blog.

The two became acquainted through work and had been seeing each other since 2013, reported Japanese newspaper The Mainichi.

Kosaka is best known for his 2016 YouTube hit Pineapple-Pen-Apple-Pen (PPAP) via his Piko-Taro persona. The latter had mentioned a “wife” named Tami previously, but Kosako said she is just part of his comedy act. Tami is described as a 78-year-old woman he met in a hospital restroom who has piranha-like teeth, according to Yahoo! News.

Kazuhito Kosaka (second from right) marries model Hitomi Yasueda (right). (Photo: Daimaou Kosaka's blog)

Piko-Taro and Tami also featured in photos posted on Kosaka's blog post announcing the marriage.

