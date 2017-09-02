Preserving cinematic magic in Thailand, one classic movie poster at a time

Channel NewsAsia’s correspondent Saksith Saiyasombut uncovers a treasure trove of vintage movie posters hidden in one of the many back alleys in Bangkok.

BANGKOK: The area around the SkyTrain station Siam is full of contrasts and surprises. On the northern side lies the glitzy and modern malls, replete with international brand names and multiplex cinemas, while the southern end is a maze of small hole-in-the-wall shops, selling everything from clothes to books, stickers to other knick-knacks, mainly to students in a university nearby.

Tucked away in one of these small alleys, between Bangkok’s last remaining old-school cinemas Lido and Scala, is 57-year-old Santi Tuntipantarux’s shop called Classic Movie Poster, arguably the sole mecca for vintage movie posters in Bangkok. This little outlet could easily be mistaken for a glorified broom closet given its tiny size – it’s barely wide enough to fit two people and it’s chock-a-block with stacks of cardboard and rolls.

The idea for Classic Movie Poster was conceived 20 years ago. Santi was working in the advertising industry when the Asian financial crisis hit and left him without a job.

“I was already somewhat older when I lost my job and I didn’t know what to do next,” he said. “I only knew that I liked movies and collecting movie posters so I decided to open up a shop.”

Original posters for Star Wars: A New Hope (left) are hard to come by so Santi sells replicas in his shop; this poster of Rambo First Blood 2 (right) is an original. (Photo: Saksith Saiyasombut)

So Santi and his friends started searching for old movie posters in cinemas that had already shut down across the whole country, with hopes to salvage these posters before they turn to dust, just like the cinemas waiting to be demolished.

Many of these posters are now rarities priced from THB5000 (US$150). But the most expensive items are the three-sheet-sized posters that are two metres long – some of them have been sold for at least THB10,000 (US$300).

As an avid movie fan, Santi has many favourites but his most prized possession is not for sale: An oversized poster of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic Rear Window.

Some popular items are already out of stock, such as the original movie poster of Star Wars: A New Hope for the Thai market; the shop now only sells replicas of those. Curiously, not many people watched Star Wars when it premiered in 1977 in Thailand because imported western films were so heavily taxed at that time that most Thai cinemas simply couldn’t afford to screen them.

Thing got better in the 1980s and the artists behind those hand-drawn posters and billboards for domestic movies then took on Hollywood blockbusters such as Die Hard, Escape from New York and Terminator.

Santi started this shop when he lost his job in the advertising industry during the Asian financial crisis in the 1990s. (Photo: Saksith Saiyasombut)

What makes these hand-painted posters stand out – apart from the distinctive drawing style – is that they gave away the plot of the movie by showing major (sometimes spoilers) scenes right in the poster.

“In many cases, the artists didn’t watch the movies they were commissioned to paint, plus the distributors only provided them with production stills from the set,” Santi explained. “So the artists incorporated a lot of those stills into the poster. And the cinemas (owners) loved them too, because they were so eye-catching.”

As movie posters become more standardised across the globe and digitalised in its creation, painting oversized movie posters on canvas is becoming a lost skill.

Classic Movie Poster is tucked away in a small alley between Bangkok’s last remaining old-school cinemas Lido and Scala. (Photo: Saksith Saiyasombut)

Santi not only enjoys selling these posters, but he also loves sharing his in-depth knowledge of cinematic history in Thailand with customers from around the world.

“I do it every day out of love for the movies and its posters. And I’ll continue it – as long as the rent doesn’t get too expensive here,” he said, before unrolling the newest items he just acquired – posters for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Classic Movie Poster is at Siam Square Soi 2, next to Lido Theater (behind a 7-Eleven) store, tel: 02-255-3677. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 2pm to 8pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2pm to 7pm. The nearest BTS station is Siam.