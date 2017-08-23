‘Punk museum’ opens as part of The Substation’s new exhibition on city spaces

Punks-in-residence, punk-themed tours form part of the ongoing Discipline The City showcase, which also sees the building getting a makeover, with part of a wall torn down and the theatre entrance blocked.

SINGAPORE: Punk’s not dead. For the next few months, visitors to The Substation can catch some members of the subculture in action, courtesy of the art centre’s new “punks-in-residence”.

A group of punks will be taking turns occupying a section of the Substation Gallery to do “whatever they want”. Elsewhere are small displays touching on punk themes, and exhibition tours guided by punks.

All these are part of Discipline The City, a multi-disciplinary showcase that looks at issues related to the politics of spaces. It runs until Nov 26 and includes school workshops, in-house design agency, and works from artists such as Debbie Ding, Tan Pin Pin, and Chen Sai Hua Kuan.

The building itself has been transformed, with the entrance to its theatre blocked – visitors have to enter the gallery and go through a newly created hole in the wall. Inside, a trapdoor leads to the basement.

Navigate some unusual spaces at The Substation such as (from left) Chen Sai Hua Kuan's disorienting all-white space Something Nothing, a small corridor to squeeze through, and a "brand new" doorway leading from the gallery to the theatre. (Photos: The Substation, Mayo Martin)

Wandering through the show often involves being disorientated and squeezing through spaces, which echoes the issues being tackled, said Substation artistic director Alan Oei.

“All of us Singaporeans intuitively feel that space is increasingly becoming exclusive. We can already feel and see the weird ways in which defensive architecture comes up,” he said.

PUNKS AND THE SUBSTATION

And for a show that tackles accessibility to spaces, including sections on punks was important, said designer and educator Joshua Comaroff, who co-curated the show.

“If the whole thing is about disciplining and access to the city, we were fascinated with the punks because they represented the excluded,” he said.

“They’ve always introduced their own regime of occupying the city but they’ve not been allowed to do that for one reason or another, and have always been pushed around.”

Not by coincidence, this comes at the heels of The Substation’s own recent tensions with the punk community.

In late 2015, then-newly appointed artistic director Oei said it wasn’t The Substation’s role to be a venue space for hire.

Vanessa Victoria, a member of the punk community, with some artefacts from the defunct punk space Blackhole 212, which she previously co-ran. (Photo: Mayo Martin)

This resulted in a backlash, primarily from the local music community, including the punks, who often use the centre as a performance venue. Many also consider it a spiritual home of sorts.

The controversy prompted further discussions and Oei has clarified that The Substation will continue to be a venue for hire in the foreseeable future.

“We’ve not banned them at all and they’ve always been welcome. They still hang out and do gigs, and I know a lot of them now, as well,” he said.

‘MUSEUM’ ON THEIR OWN TERMS

The idea for a punk museum was brought up in March, where the curators envisioned a more formal kind of presentation.

“But we realised it was destined to fail because they didn’t want to be essentialised as punks. In the end we decided to give them the space and let them speak for themselves and within their own terms,” said Comaroff.

Oei said applicants were invited to submit their “proof of punk” and a punk manifesto, resulting in three different month-long residencies.

Punk artist Anjingsial’s term runs until the end of September. The subsequent residents include husband-and-wife Amin and Mimie, and prominent punk leader Hafiz Bastard and musician Izzad Radzali Shah.

The Substation's punks-in-residence include (from left) Amin and Mimie, Anjingsial, and Hafiz Bastard. (Photo: The Substation)

Oei pointed out that all three have different views on what punk is.

“You get a very strange mix of what punk is. It’s not a monolithic ‘this is punk’. We wanted to show these very, very different – even fractious – political intersections of where punks and skinheads meet,” he said.

Oei added that they are given free rein to do whatever they want in the space, within legal boundaries.

But as a conscious nod to the recent tension between the community and The Substation’s new leadership – as well to highlight the plight of punks in Singapore society – the punks-in-residence will be under constant camera surveillance. They will also be clocking in and out every time they’re in the space.

“There’s still all these kinds of contradictions and tensions,” said Oei. “This is not a reconciliation but more of an experimental lab where we force all of these things to collide head-on.”

EMOTIONAL ATTACHMENT

For one punk participating in the showcase, it has been an interesting proposition.

“Most of us have had a very strong – I would hazard to say, emotional – attachment to the building. We’ve had lots of events here and also a lot of things have happened in the past years,” said Vanessa Victoria, who is one of the punk tour guides and who will also be doing an installation during Hafiz and Izzad’s resident stint in November.

During this week’s Singapore Night Festival, she will also be setting up a cocktail bar outside The Substation.

While there has been regular dialogue between the community and the arts centre, there is a sense that the relationship will never be the same again.

Punk's not dead! Bands such as Distrust (left) and Enam Jahanam performing outside The Substation in 2012. (Photo: Mishaal Nasar)

In the 1990s, The Substation was a go-to venue for subcultures, and it enjoyed a resurgence from 2010 to 2015, under previous artistic director Noor Effendy Ibrahim. Things are a little different today.

“There is that disconnect between the punk scene’s presence here and the current management,” she said. “At this point, for a lot of us, our involvement (in Discipline The City) is a way to come to terms with the fact that there is that sense of loss but it's also stating our presence.”

SHRINKING SPACES

Vanessa should know a lot about shrinking spaces for punks in Singapore – in 2010, she and Hafiz ran the underground space Blackhole 212 in Syed Alwi Road.

It closed after a year due to financial reasons and friction with authorities regarding, among other things, show licences. On display at The Substation are some artefacts from the short-lived space.

“A lot of people have now started withdrawing into their own personal groups as opposed to having a communal space,” she said, citing another former hang-out spot for punks that has also closed, the old Victoria Street Food Centre.

From Stevphen Shukaitis' punk-themed room Stop The City... Revisited. (Photo: Mayo Martin)

“You went any time of the day, any time of the week and you’d find a whole bunch of punks sitting there. Even that was shut down. Whether it’s private spaces like Blackhole or public areas, a lot of them are just not there anymore.”

Among the few remaining spaces where punks congregate, she said, was the record shop Surface Noise at Textile Centre in Jalan Sultan.

“At this point, that is the only place where, for as long as it’s open, you will see someone from the punk community. It used to be The Substation.”

And while the art centre has been earnestly reaching out to punks for its biggest show this year, sometimes the irony can be telling, intentionally or otherwise.

Debbie Ding's A Brief History Of The Trapdoors invites visitors to go down a trapdoor to The Substation's basement, where they navigate a space in pitch darkness. (Photo: The Substation)

Vanessa recalled a very recent talk featuring Stevphen Shukaitis, one of the contributing international artists for Discipline The City, who did a punk-themed installation.

“There were all the artists inside who were there, ready and early for the talk – and there was no space for the punks and we were all stuck outside,” she said, with a laugh.