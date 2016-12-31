Puppy love: hundreds compete in Madrid dog race to promote adoption

MADRID: Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in the sixth annual San Perrestre dog race in Madrid on Friday to raise awareness of pet adoption and abandoned animals.

The race was organized by El Refugio animal home, with five of the competing dogs up for adoption.

"The objective is to encourage the adoption of dogs and cats. Animals should not be bought (in shops)," El Refugio director, Nacho Paunero, said.

