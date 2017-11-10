Raden Saleh, Juan Luna who? 5 things to know about Southeast Asia’s master artists

The National Gallery Singapore’s groundbreaking exhibition Between Worlds – it runs parallel to the show on Musee d’Orsay’s Impressionist masterpieces as part of a showcase on 19th-century art – puts the spotlight on the two most important painters in Indonesia and the Philippines.

SINGAPORE: With the highly anticipated exhibition on Impressionism opening at the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) on Nov 16, it’s no surprise that everyone is keen to check out the paintings of European masters such as Monet, Cezanne and Renoir.

But a parallel exhibition shows two artists from this region during that time were holding their own.

The show Between Worlds brings together the works of Raden Saleh and Juan Luna, the top two painters from Indonesia and the Philippines, respectively, during the 19th century.

Southeast Asia's Juan Luna (left) and Raden Saleh are towering figures in the art scenes of the Philippines and Indonesia, respectively. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

Together with Colours Of Impressionism: Masterpieces From The Musee d’Orsay, they comprise NGS’ twin-bill Century Of Light showcase. Both shows run until March 11, 2018.

While some works by both artists already hold pride of place in the museum’s Southeast Asian gallery, Between Worlds brings together more than 100 paintings, drawings and archival materials for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last major solo show for Luna was in 1988 in the Philippines, while there were retrospectives on Raden in 2012 and 2013 in Jakarta and Germany, respectively.

From Raden Saleh's Lion Hunt. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

“We have been able to shape a rich and expansive exhibition that will enable people to learn about the remarkable lives and careers of Raden Saleh and Juan Luna, and to appreciate the impact they made in the art worlds in Europe as well as in Southeast Asia,” said Russell Storer, the museum’s deputy director for curatorial and collections.

Curious to find out what the leading painters in this region were doing while Impressionism was slowly taking shape in Europe? Here’s a crash course on Raden and Luna.

1. THEIR ARTISTIC CAREERS BEGAN AT AN EARLY AGE

In 1819, the very same year when Stamford Raffles laid claim to a certain island called Singapore, Raden Saleh started to learn how to paint – when he was eight.

Under the tutelage of a Dutch landscape painter, he immediately revealed his talents, drawing mostly ethnographic portraits to serve the colonial needs of the people running the Dutch East Indies. He would later begin his 23-year European adventure at the age of 18.

Juan Luna's Cleopatra, which is on loan from Spain's Museo Nacional del Prado. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

Many years later, in the 1860s, Juan Luna also started painting at a young age in secret. His parents frowned on his artistic inclinations so he was forced to study at a nautical school (where he would sail to various places in the region, including Singapore).

But teenage Luna also found time to take some private art classes. By the age of 20, he too, went to Europe, where he spent the next 17 years wowing the Europeans.

2. THEY WERE EUROPEAN JETSETTERS – BUT IT WASN’T ALL ABOUT ART

Both Luna and Raden travelled all around Europe. The former to Spain and the latter to the Netherlands and Germany. Both, of course, spent time in Paris, where there was an artistic upheaval especially during the time when Luna was there.

The Impressionist movement that included Monet, Renoir and Cezanne would’ve already been known, and Luna saw the revolutionary works that were coming out – but he wasn’t quite impressed.

Raden Saleh's Javanese Temple In Ruins, from the Smithsonian American Art Museum. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

After seeing one show in 1890, which included works by Van Gogh and Seurat, he wrote: “Some of the painters are crazy, others are incompetent.”

But at the same time, it was a very tumultuous time politically. While Luna was a bit “old school”, his presence in Spain was significant. He belonged to a small circle of Filipinos, including Jose Rizal, who were advocating for reforms back in the Philippines and for turning it from a colony into a proper province of Spain.

Juan Luna's Les Ignores (The Unknown Ones). (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

His victories at art contests became a rallying call for the movement. “His wins at the time, as a Filipino artist, helped to validate the fact that the Filipino was equal and as capable as the Spanish,” said curator Clarissa Chikiamco.

It was a different case for Raden, who was a bit of a solitary figure. In fact, he might have been the rare Javanese in the Netherlands at that time.

There was nothing political in his paintings but he was gaining acclaim, with commissions from royalty and prominent folk in Europe. And in a subtler way, his often lone presence became a reminder that the people in the colonies weren’t just faceless subjects of colonial masters.

Raden Saleh's Kapal Dilanda Badai (Shipwreck In Storm). (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

And Raden wasn’t playing copycat to European trends, too. While adept in the western traditions of painting, he would often assert his Javanese identity in these, with images of Borobodur or Javanese rhinos.

And while his works were admittedly orientalist, he would “carve his own niche” within this, said curator Syed Muhammad Hafiz. Raden became known for his vivid fighting scenes and animal paintings, inspired by an encounter with a travelling animal show.

3. THEY WERE BOTH EMBROILED IN SOME CONTROVERSIES

While Raden came home to Java in 1852, he became a prominent figure. But he was once arrested and interrogated after being wrongly implicated in a peasant rebellion against the Dutch in the West Javanese city of Bekasi.

As the story goes, one of the rebels called himself Raden Saleh. The artist was eventually acquitted but the experience left a bitter taste in his mouth.

Two versions of Juan Luna's allegorical painting Espana y Filipinas (Spain and the Philippines). (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

Luna was a more controversial figure. In a jealous rage, he shot his wife Maria de la Paz Pardo de Tavera and his mother-in-law in Paris in 1892 (their daughter had also died earlier that year).

He was later acquitted after spending some time in jail, but that didn’t stop him from exhibiting paintings at Spain’s national competition.

Luna’s links with the reform movement also meant that when the Philippine revolution began in 1896, Luna, who was back home, was implicated and arrested. He was pardoned a year later.

4. THEIR PAINTINGS ARE ALL OVER THE WORLD

A year before he went back to Java in 1852, Raden was conferred the title King’s Painter by the Dutch royalty. Meanwhile, Luna also rubbed shoulders with the Spanish royalty and government, and a painting of his hung at the senate building.

Raden Saleh's Six Horsemen Chasing Deer. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

That meant their patrons were all big-shots – and many big institutions now have their paintings in their collection, such as the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Spain’s Museo Nacional del Prado in Spain, and France’s Louvre Museum.

In fact, the National Gallery of Singapore’s curators reckon a painting from Raden might be the only one from the region during this time that’s in the Louvre collection.

5. THEIR MOST ICONIC PAINTINGS AREN’T IN SINGAPORE BECAUSE THEY’RE NATIONAL TREASURES

The National Gallery Singapore has some impressive works by the two artists, both in Between Worlds and the museum’s permanent Southeast Asian exhibition. But you’ll have to be content looking at drawings and lithographs of Raden and Luna’s most important paintings.

Juan Luna and Raden Saleh's most famous paintings won't be found at the Singapore show because they're way too important to bring out. The former's Spoliarium (left) is at the National Museum of the Philippines, while the latter's The Arrest Of Diponegoro is at the Indonesian Presidential Palace. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

The former’s Penangkapan Pangeran Diponegoro (or The Arrest Of Prince Diponegoro) was painted in 1857 and depicts the arrest of the Javanese prince, who was considered the spiritual leader during the Java War in 1930. And it’s hanging in the Merdeka Palace Museum in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, Luna’s Spoliarium, which depicted dying gladiators taken out of the coliseum, was painted in 1884 and won first prize at Spain’s national fine arts exhibition. An allegory of the situation of Filipinos under Spanish rule, it’s found at the National Museum of the Philippines.