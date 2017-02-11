Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week

REUTERS: The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.

The Belgian designer's ready-to-wear show for autumn/winter 2017 paid tribute to the United States with hues of red, white and blue dominating the catwalk. Calvin Klein's dependable style of tailored suits and neutral blouses was invigorated by brightly colored pockets, see-through fabrics, plastic coats and varsity sweater sleeves.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actresses Millie Bobby Brown, Sarah Jessica Parker, Naomie Harris, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Moore, Brooke Shields and Greta Gerwig, and rapper ASAP Rocky were just some of the celebrities who lined the catwalk as models strutted to David Bowie's song "This Is Not America."

The show was one of the most widely anticipated of New York Fashion Week because of Simons, who resigned from Christian Dior in 2015. The designer, whose first collection for Calvin Klein will debut in fall 2017, waved at attendees at the end of the presentation to loud applause.

Outside, models unwound after the show in robes, taking drags on cigarettes despite the cold weather.

Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu, who designed former first lady Michelle Obama's navy lace dress for her husband's farewell address, was set to show on Friday afternoon.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)