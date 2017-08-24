Rapper defiantly stares at eclipse, cancels shows

NEW YORK: For a rapper whose debut single was called "Unorthodox," Joey Bada$$ is not one to accept conventional wisdom. Defying widespread warnings, he proudly stared at the solar eclipse without protection.

It didn't turn out to be a great idea. The rapper canceled three shows starting Wednesday (Aug 23) as he complained about his vision.

The 22-year-old Brooklyn rapper on Monday shared on social media that he was gazing into the sky without special glasses as the United States witnessed its first coast-to-coast total eclipse in nearly a century.

Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017





"This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind," he tweeted.

But he also said that he was seeing in different colors. He said his three shows - in Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto - were canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances" and hinted that his vision was to blame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Seeing double, stacking triple," he tweeted Wednesday, using hip-hop slang for cashing in.

The rapper - whose latest album, "All-Amerikkkan Bada$$," tackles racism, mass incarceration and other issues facing the US - had unlikely company in his defiance at staring at the eclipse.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP)

President Donald Trump, known for shunning experts, also looked into the sky without protection as cameras were on him, but only briefly. He has not reported any vision issues since.