Restaurant Andre bids farewell with S$800 menu

SINGAPORE: Restaurant Andre, which announced on Tuesday (Oct 10) that it will close for good on Feb 14 next year, is serving its last meals at S$800++ a pop.

That's double the usual cost of its degustation menu, called Octaphilosophy, which is priced at about S$400 for dinner, without drinks. The "Farewell" Octaphilosophy menu, however, comes with "beverage pairing", and is available for lunch and dinner.

Reservations will only be taken via the restaurant's website "due to the high volume of requests", said a post on its Facebook page.

It added: "Kindly note that we are unable to respond to every request at this time. If we have availability on your requested date, we will contact you to provide instructions to complete your reservation."

Full prepayment is required to confirm a reservation and there will be no refunds for cancellations, it said.

The restaurant in Bukit Pasoh, helmed by Taiwanese celebrity chef Andre Chiang, is set to shutter next year, eight years after it opened.

It is among seven restaurants in Singapore to have two coveted stars in Singapore's Michelin Guide, which was first released in 2016.

The restaurant focuses on serving “spontaneous culinary art” inspired by Southern French nouvelle cuisine.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the restaurant for more details.