Rice dumplings to try this Dragon Boat Festival

From roast duck and salted egg to a special XO sauce, this year’s options are well worth the calories.

SINGAPORE: The legend of the annual Dragon Boat Festival centres around Qu Yuan, a patriotic Chinese scholar who threw himself into the Milou River upon hearing that the Zhou emperor had been defeated by the Qin Kingdom. To honour his death and protect his body, fishermen rushed out in long boats equipped with drums, which they beat to scare away the fish. Women contributed by making rice dumplings to be thrown into the water to deter the fish from feeding on Qu Yuan’s body. Such was how the tradition of dragon boating and eating rice dumplings, or “zongzi” in Mandarin, purportedly began.

Little could any of those characters have known how the dumplings they hurled into the water would evolve to the decadent offerings available today. Stuffed with ingredients as varied as sea whelk and pork belly, to abalone and durian, this year’s offerings range from steadfastly traditional flavours to some truly novel iterations.

Here’s a selection that is worth the calories.

CRYSTAL JADE ROAST DUCK SALTED EGG RICE DUMPLING

Salted egg yolk, pork belly, chestnuts, mung beans, and roast duck — what's not to like? (Photo: Crystal Jade)

For the most part, Crystal Jade’s rice dumplings are full of traditional flavours and ingredients — salted egg yolk, pork belly, chestnuts, and mung beans. A nice chunk of roast duck, however, provides a leaner cut of meat that might make you feel just that much more virtuous. Besides the Roast Duck Salted Egg rice dumpling, there is also a premium rice dumpling filled with 22-head braised abalone, roast duck, roast pork, dried scallops, sweet chestnuts, salted egg yolk, and mung beans.

Available till May 30 at all Crystal Jade outlets.

TUNGLOK XO DUMPLING

TungLok’s special homemade XO sauce is one of the reasons this dumpling is still popular after all these years. (Photo: TungLok)

There’s good reason why this dumpling is a popular favourite year in and out. The grains are particularly smooth and supple, and are suffused with plenty of flavour thanks to dried prawns and the restaurant’s mildly spiced homemade XO sauce. In the centre of these dumplings are morsels of pork belly, dried scallops and mung beans.

Available till May 30 at participating TungLok restaurants.

CHERRY GARDEN BLACK GARLIC GLUTINOUS RICE DUMPLINGS

The black garlic and bamboo charcoal powder give these dumplings a sweet, earthy lilt. (Photo: Cherry Garden)

Creamy black garlic and bamboo charcoal powder give these dumplings a sweet, earthy lilt and intriguing black streaks. Also parcelled within the luscious rice are morsels of sea whelk, preserved vegetables, and kurobuta pork belly. It is pretty much a one-dish meal.

Available till May 30.

LINGZHI VEGETARIAN DUMPLINGS

These vegetarian dumplings have tasty, wholesome ingredients and are just as delicious as those with meat fillings. (Photo: LingZhi Vegetarian)

Eschewing meat doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the festival’s delights. These vegetarian dumplings from the TungLok Group are filled with tasty, wholesome ingredients such as bamboo shoots, chestnuts, dried sweet radish, pickled Taiwanese radish, lotus root and seeds, mushrooms, and premium Taiwanese black beans. If you think about it, that’s a lot more ingredients than what’s in your average non-vegetarian rice dumpling. The flavours, though light, are deliciously nuanced.

Available till May 30 at LingZhi Vegetarian and participating TungLok restaurants

SHIN YEH TAIWANESE DUMPLING

Imagine all the flavours of Taiwanese porridge distilled into a rice dumpling. (Photo: Shin Yeh)

Think all the flavours of the delectable bowls of porridge at this Taiwanese restaurant serves, distilled into a rice dumpling. Lean pork braised in soy sauce, Hokkaido dried scallops, fresh chestnuts, and braised peanuts. It all makes for very comforting tastes in a neat little parcel.

Available till 30 May at Shin Yeh.

MIN JIANG BLACK & WHITE GLUTINOUS RICE DUMPLING WITH MAO SHAN WANG DIP

It’s every durian lover’s dream come true — durian pulp and steamed glutinous rice in one single package. (Photo: Min Jiang)

Durian pulp and steamed glutinous rice — it doesn’t get better than this, for durian lovers, especially. These mini rice dumplings are judiciously flecked with black glutinous rice grains, which impart a whisper of nutty, earthy flavour. They are a fantastic vehicle for mopping up the bittersweet fresh durian pulp.

Available till May 30 at Min Jiang.