Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66: Family

NEW YORK: Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed, hours after news organisations retracted unconfirmed reports of his death.



"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," a family statement said.

Rock singer Petty, best known for hits like "Free Fallin", "Don't Come Around Here No More" and "American Girl," was on a 40th anniversary tour of the United States with his band The Heartbreakers, playing three dates in September at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.



