Rose McGowan's Twitter account suspended after Ben Affleck tweets

LOS ANGELES: Rose McGowan's Twitter account has been suspended for violating Twitter's rules, McGowan said in an Instagram post on Thursday (Oct 12).

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME," she wrote. "THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY."

The actress has been vocal on the platform in recent days regarding the recent sexual harassment allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein. She settled with Weinstein in 1997.

She called Ben Affleck a liar on Tuesday, as well as telling him to "f-- off," after he stated that he had no knowledge of Weinstein's activities, and posted several tweets encouraging her followers to sign a petition to dissolve the board of The Weinstein Company, which she alleges had knowledge of Weinstein's behavior.

I need all you beautiful people with a ☑️ to please help me AMPLIFY #dissolvetheboard https://t.co/a4JaOFeZfe — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

The actress also tweeted support of Weinstein's fellow accusers, including Asia Argento, and of Ronan Farrow, who authored the explosive New Yorker article, which revealed further alleged assaults committed by Weinstein.

McGowan will not have access to her account for 12 hours. Twitter provided no specific instances of her rule violation, but stated that she can delete the tweets that violate its rules to gain access to her account more quickly.

According to Twitter's website, the platform "may suspend an account if it has been reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse. When an account engages in abusive behavior, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, we may suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, permanently."

Separately, Affleck has apologised for acting "inappropriately" toward Hilarie Burton after the actress revived her claim on Tuesday night that the "Batman" star groped her during an episode of MTV's "TRL" in 2003.

"I acted inappropriately toward Ms Burton and I sincerely apologise," he tweeted.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Burton was then host of the MTV show. The incident was brought up on Monday night after Affleck issued a statement about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment allegations. In the statement, Affleck wrote: "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others."

A Twitter user responded, saying: "Ben Affleck should've just kept quiet." Another added: "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on 'TRL' once. Everyone forgot, though."

Burton replied: "I didn't forget". He went on saying: "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid." Later, she posted a promo video for "TRL Uncensored" and captioned it saying, "Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."