Roving light bulbs, pro-wrestlers on Singapore Night Festival’s second weekend

The festival’s closing weekend will see more performances to complement the light installations that were already up since the first weekend.

SINGAPORE: Planning to drop by the Singapore Night Festival? Keep an eye out for some walking light bulbs and clocks.

The Bulb Heads and the Time Minders are two international acts that will be roving around the festival grounds around the Bras Basah Bugis Precinct on its second weekend, which kicks off tonight (Aug 24) and runs until Saturday night.

The former, presented by France’s Sans Compagnie Fixe, comprises two performers wearing oversized old school light bulbs, while the latter is by Australia’s La Galerie Mobile, drawing inspiration from the clocks in Dali’s painting Persistence Of Memory.

Close-Act Theatre's Globe spectacle. (Photo: Singapore Night Festival)

The two acts are among the many performances taking place, which will complement the light installations and projects that were already up since the festival’s first weekend.

This weekend’s highlight will be the spectacle Globe. Presented by Close-Act Theatre from The Netherlands, the production reimagines combines circus techniques, pyrotechniques and video projections that take place in and around a large sphere. Around 32 people are involved, comprising aerial dancers, acrobats, musicians and technicians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 30-minute performance will be held at the Cathay Green at 8pm and 10.30pm for the next three nights.

The Time Minders by La Galerie Mobile. (Photo: Singapore Night Festival)

“There will be characters walking, moving and flying through and above the audience. The performance happens all around the space, so we encourage audiences to actively keep a look out for our performers all around them,” said Hesther Melief, director and founder of the group.

“We are hoping that our audiences will immerse themselves and see the performance through their own eyes, instead of through the lens of their phone cameras,” she added.

Grapple MAX Dojo's pro-wrestlers in action. (Photo: Singapore Night Festival)

It’s the second time Close-Act is performing at the festival. Last year, it presented Invasion, which featured a parade of mythical creatures in front of the National Museum of Singapore, as well as a street parade along Armenian Street.

Another unusual event taking place will be a bout of pro-wrestling courtesy of Singapore’s Grapple MAX Dojo, who will be taking to the ring at SMU Campus Green at 7pm and 9.15pm tonight and tomorrow.