Scoop: Nasi Lemak ice-cream makes debut in Malaysia

ALOR SETAR: “Nasi Lemak Ice-Cream” does sound strange and awkward but 25-year-old Melissa Tan Chia Hui has succeeded in creating this innovative product - nasi lemak flavoured ice-cream.

Melissa, a graduate of Middlesex University, London is determined to leave her graphic design career in Penang to concentrate on her products which are marketed under the brand name Skream Softserve.

A nasi lemak lover, Melissa said she came up with the idea to give a new dimension to this traditional Malay dish, which is very much loved by all races in the country.

"This is not a gimmick and I am not a hipster trying to seek attention. My aim is to produce something delicious, get people to like it and finally agree that this really is nasi lemak ice-cream," she said.

"Although there is no rice served, the main nasi lemak condiments such as peanuts, anchovies, 'sambal', quail eggs and cucumber will be sprinkled over the nasi lemak ice-cream," she told Bernama at Diem Cafe, located at Jalan Penjara, Pekan Cina.

Melissa said lemongrass and coconut milk were used as ingredients for the ice-cream to make it taste just like nasi lemak.

"All the ingredients are fresh and free of preservatives and chemicals," said Melissa, adding that it took three months of research before she came up with the perfect nasi lemak flavour. According to Melissa, she managed to sell 30 cups on her first day, but she sold 144 cups on Jan 30. Each cup was priced at RM10 (S$3.20).

"I received a lot of negative comments over social media,” she said. “To those who say that I am crazy and my product is disgusting, why not have a taste of it before judging.”