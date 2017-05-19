Screening at Cannes of Netflix's "Okja" stopped due to heckling

CANNES, France: The Cannes Film Festival stopped the world premiere screening of the Netflix movie "Okja" after five minutes on Friday after sustained heckling from the audience.

"Okja", starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, is one of the hottest movies at this year's festival but controversial because U.S. video-on-demand company Netflix has refused to screen it in French cinemas.

