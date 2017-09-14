Selena Gomez gets kidney transplant; donor is her good friend

Selena Gomez seen with her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa in a photo posted on the former's Instagram page on Thursday (Sep 14). 
SINGAPORE: She's opened up about her battle with Lupus, and now Selena Gomez has had to get a kidney transplant due to the disease.

Writing on her Instagram page on Thursday (Sep 14), the 25-year-old American singer explained why she had been laying low for part of the summer and not promoting her new music.

"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," she said.

Gomez first revealed she was suffering from Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease in 2015 and has since undergone chemotherapy. 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

The singer-actress also revealed who the donor was - her "beautiful friend" Francia Raisa. 

"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me," said the Hands to Myself star. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ❤️

Gomez and Raisa have been friends for many years, often appearing in each other's social media pages. 

In a photo posted in July, Raisa called the 13 Reasons Why executive producer her "forever friend". She has also featured in Gomez's popular dance videos. 

Gomez is dating fellow singer The Weeknd.

