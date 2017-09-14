Selena Gomez gets kidney transplant; donor is her good friend

SINGAPORE: She's opened up about her battle with Lupus, and now Selena Gomez has had to get a kidney transplant due to the disease.

Writing on her Instagram page on Thursday (Sep 14), the 25-year-old American singer explained why she had been laying low for part of the summer and not promoting her new music.

"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," she said.

Gomez first revealed she was suffering from Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease in 2015 and has since undergone chemotherapy.

The singer-actress also revealed who the donor was - her "beautiful friend" Francia Raisa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me," said the Hands to Myself star. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ❤️ A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT





Gomez and Raisa have been friends for many years, often appearing in each other's social media pages.

In a photo posted in July, Raisa called the 13 Reasons Why executive producer her "forever friend". She has also featured in Gomez's popular dance videos.

Gomez is dating fellow singer The Weeknd.