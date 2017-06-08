Sentosa launches Mega Fun festival with Singapore's largest inflatable slide

SINGAPORE: Sentosa on Wednesday (Jun 7) unveiled a slew of activities to keep the young - as well as the young-at-heart - busy during the June school holidays with the Mega Fun festival.

Visitors get free admission to the outdoor Mega Inflatables Playground at Palawan Beach – although island admission will still apply – featuring giant inflatables including a mega ball pool with more than 200,000 balls and a foamy inflatable maze.

Children playing at the Foam Pool at Sentosa's Mega Fun festival. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corp)

The highlight of the playground is the Triple Slide, touted as Singapore's largest inflatable slide towering at 10m, or a height of three storeys.

The Triple Slide is managed by trained staff to ensure safety, and is also weighted down to prevent it from being moved by the wind, according to the Sentosa Development Corp's Events and Programming Director Jimmy Wong.

The 10m-tall Triple Slide is Singapore's largest inflatable slide. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corp)

The Mega Inflatables Playground is open from 10am-7pm, on Jun 8 to 11, Jun 15 to 18, and Jun 22 to 25.

Families and kids can also head to the iconic Palawan Pirate Ship, where admission is free, for gushing fountains, slides and a pirate head which sends buckets of water downwards at regular intervals.

Visitors get free admission to Palawan Pirate Ship. (Photo: Sentosa Development Corp)

Props such as mega pinwheels and giant deck chairs have also been placed at Palawan Beach for photo buffs.



The 2m-tall deck chairs located next to the Triple Slide. (Photo: Natasha Razak)

When dusk falls, visitors can kick back and relax while watching family-friendly movies at Palawan Green from Jun 8 to 11, Jun 15 to 18, as well as Jun 22 to 25.

​Visitors can also catch thematic light shows - named the Merlion Magic Lights - set against Sentosa's 37m-tall Merlion every night, from Jun 2 to Jul 9, Sentosa said.

Catch thematic light shows set against Sentosa's iconic Merlion every night from Jun 2 to Jul 9. (Photo: Natasha Razak)

More details about Mega Fun are available on Sentosa’s website.