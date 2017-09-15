Shanghai: A vibrant city where the past, present and future come together

SINGAPORE: No other place in Shanghai better reflects the juxtaposition between the city’s old and new than the famous Bund. It’s a little jarring, but it is this contrast that excites me. Colonial buildings steeped in history dot Pu Xi’s waterfront, while towering skyscrapers dominate the Pu Dong bank. It inspires a sense of awe and the idea that, in this city, anything is possible. You can’t help but feel like you’re a part of the New World.

The Waldorf Astoria, an institution in itself, mirrors this in its architecture. While most of the original building has been refurbished, its adjoining modern wing offering stunning views of the Bund. The hotel is also strategically located, which makes it an ideal place to start exploring the city, while offering a masterclass in hospitality.

Russell Ong relaxing at the Long Bar at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai, a great place to relax and catch up with friends. (Photo: Luxe Asia)

Nightlife makes or breaks a city for me, and Shanghai definitely delivers. Le Baron is a personal favourite and simply oozes naughty decadence. Mirrored, decked out in black velvet and bathed in red lights, the playlist here is a mix bag of hip hop and house music. Expect a vibrant mix of patrons, from expats to well-heeled locals. Celebrities frequent the club, and while I might not be able to disclose any specifics, I can tell you an international model was seated at an adjacent table when I was there. Hint: Her name rhymes with “fate floss”.

I'm a huge fan of great cocktails, and Speak Low will now be my go-to place when entertaining first-timers to Shanghai. Owner and head bartender Shingo was named International Bartender of the Year at the 11th Annual Spirited Awards. The bar’s eponymous signature cocktail is a refreshing mix of Bacardi Superior, Bacardi 8, Pedro Ximenez sherry and matcha. A definite must-have.

For those who love cocktails, you must visit Speak Low for its list of refreshing drinks. (Photo: Luxe Asia)

For an evening of good food, drinks and music, don’t miss The Cannery, a gastro-lounge by the same team behind the wildly popular lounge, The Nest. While The Nest is sexy and edgy, The Cannery projects a cosy vibe, prefect for a lazy Sunday night get together before the madness of the week starts. Expect tapas-style dishes including seafood salads, grilled octopus, mussels, clams, short rib and steak. Do order the smoked tuna jaw – its spicy glaze and garnish of daikon and horseradish add complexity to the dish.

Expect tapas-style dishes such as grilled octopus, mussels, clams, short rib and steak at The Cannery. (Photo: Luxe Asia)

And you certainly can’t consider a trip to Shanghai complete without a visit to Xin Tian Di. Narrow alleys of traditional mid-19th century houses have been refurbished and reinvented as book stores, cafes and restaurants for a unique entertainment experience.

