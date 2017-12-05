'I met the right person at the right time': Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue marries Taiwanese girlfriend
Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue Man-lok married Taiwanese supermodel Sarah Wang in a low-key wedding in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday (Dec 5).
In a surprise announcement on Instagram, the 36-year-old star posted a black and white picture of his wedding, saying that he "met the right person at the right time".
"Thanking Heaven for arranging the perfect timing for us to meet," the star wrote in Chinese.
"Thank you for filling my world with positive energy, happiness and laughter. My world has become a simpler, happier place because of you. In these 12 months, you have completely changed my life. Thank you for your faith and trust, and thank you for letting me take care of you for the rest of our lives," he added.
"I promise to bring you happiness, I promise to take care of you. I love you."
The couple was rumoured to be in a relationship since late last year.
The popular actor appeared in Infernal Affairs II and III, alongside Andy Lau and Tony Leung as well as in Love in a Puff with Miriam Yeung.