'I met the right person at the right time': Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue marries Taiwanese girlfriend

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue Man-lok married Taiwanese supermodel Sarah Wang in a low-key wedding in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday (Dec 5).

In a surprise announcement on Instagram, the 36-year-old star posted a black and white picture of his wedding, saying that he "met the right person at the right time".

"Thanking Heaven for arranging the perfect timing for us to meet," the star wrote in Chinese.

"Thank you for filling my world with positive energy, happiness and laughter. My world has become a simpler, happier place because of you. In these 12 months, you have completely changed my life. Thank you for your faith and trust, and thank you for letting me take care of you for the rest of our lives," he added.

在對的時間，遇到對的人，感謝上天把最好的妳安排在最好的時候出現，感謝你的出現讓我的世界充滿正能量，充滿快樂，充滿笑聲，感謝你的純真讓我的世界變得簡單快樂，在這12個月裡你讓我生命發生了巨大的變化，感謝你對我的信任，也感恩你把人生的餘下日子交到我手上，我一定會把幸福帶給你，我一定會好好的照顧你 I love you A post shared by SHAWN YUE // 余文樂 (@lok666) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:32am PST

"I promise to bring you happiness, I promise to take care of you. I love you."

The couple was rumoured to be in a relationship since late last year.

The popular actor appeared in Infernal Affairs II and III, alongside Andy Lau and Tony Leung as well as in Love in a Puff with Miriam Yeung.