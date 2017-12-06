Shu Qi to take a break from acting for health reasons

Taiwanese star Shu Qi is taking a break from acting, she announced on social media on Tuesday (Dec 5).

In posts on Weibo, Facebook and Instagram, the 41-year-old wrote: “I will be taking a break from acting, thank you for all your love and support, see you soon.”

殺青 暫告演員生涯 承蒙錯愛🌹 江湖再見❤️ A post shared by SQ (@sqwhat) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:26am PST

The posts, written in Mandarin, sparked speculated that the actress, who is married to actor-director Stephen Fung, was pregnant. Others suggested that she was planning to follow in Fung's footsteps to become a director.

However, Shu Qi has since explained to media outlets that she merely wanted a break after 22 years in the industry and intended to focus on her health.

She added that it was the right time as she had just finished filming for her upcoming 2019 movie, Shanghai Fortress.

In response to Apple Daily's queries, the actress was quoted as saying: "How did this blow up overnight? Filming just wrapped, I want to rest and take care of my health, don't think too much into it. The doctor has warned me that I can't keep filming - it's a temporary break, not retirement."

She also said that her face is prone to allergies and it has been swollen for a really long time. "Surely I need to get this treated before I can face the camera."