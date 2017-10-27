Simon Cowell hospitalised after bad fall at London home

LOS ANGELES: Simon Cowell was hospitalised on Friday (Oct 27) after taking a bad fall at his home in London, Variety has confirmed.

According to a source, the X Factor UK and America's Got Talent judge woke up in the middle of the night feeling dizzy and unwell. He went down the stairs to get a cup of hot milk, and fainted and fell backward as he was walking back up the stairs.

Cowell, 58, was put in a neck brace and laid on a stretcher as he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. The former American Idol judge is in stable condition as he undergoes tests in the hospital.

"It's been a scary morning," his rep told The Sun, which first reported the news. "It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep."

