Sing! China coach Na Ying leaves show after six seasons

Chinese singer Na Ying has announced that she will leave Sing! China, after serving as a judge and mentor for six seasons of the popular singing show.

This comes after fellow Sing! China judge and mentor, Hong Kong popstar Eason Chan, alleged on his ViuTV talk show that a director had tried to influence the judges' decisions on the show.

In a statement issued through her studio's Weibo page on Wednesday (Oct 11), Na Ying said it was "time to take a break".

She had been on the show, known as The Voice of China before it was renamed last year, for six years.

"In the past six years of the show, I've increasingly understood that music is fair," she wrote in the statement.

"The brutal competition system may be the 'magic weapon' of the show, but every time I make a choice, my heart is always suffering, I am physically and mentally exhausted."

The singer noted that there have been rumours of her leaving at the end of each season of the show. "Through my studio, I want to properly tell everyone: It's true this time."

Earlier this month, Chan said on his talk show that there was a contestant that sang well during the blind audition, but he did not press the button to select her as he felt there was something missing.

A director told him and Na Ying to press their buttons anyway, but they refused. Chan speculated that the contestant's looks and her skimpy attire - which the audience could see but the judges could not - had a part to play.

The latest season of Sing! China concluded on Sunday. Tibetan Zhaxipingcuo was the champion, while Hunan native Doris Guo Qing was the runner-up and Singaporean Joanna Dong came in third.