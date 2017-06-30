Singapore artist Robert Zhao named finalist for Hugo Boss Asia Art Award 2017

The other finalists for the prestigious biennial award this year are Li Ming, Tao Hui, and Yu Ji from China.

SINGAPORE: Singaporean artist Robert Zhao Renhui has been named one of the four finalists for this year’s Hugo Boss Asia Art Award for Emerging Asian Artists.

The 34-year-old artist is the only finalist from Southeast Asia, and joins Chinese artists Li Ming, Tao Hui, and Yu Ji.

Organised by Shanghai’s Rockbund Art Museum and Hugo Boss, the biennial award was first established in 2013 to celebrate emerging contemporary artists from China and Southeast Asia. It is now considered one of the top awards for contemporary art in Asia.

Past winners include Hong Kong’s Kwan Sheung Chi in 2013, and the Philippines’ Maria Taniguchi in 2015.

This year’s winner will be announced in November and will receive RMB300,000 (S$61,000). There will also be a group exhibition featuring the finalists’ work at the Rockbund Art Museum in October.

Zhao, a Young Artist Award recipient, is known for his multi-disciplinary approach to photography and has participated in various exhibitions such as the Sydney and Singapore Biennales.

He recently had a solo show at ShanghART Singapore and for Open House. His works are also currently up at the National Gallery Singapore's Children's Biennale and ArtScience Museum’s HUMAN+ exhibition.

Zhao will also be taking part at this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts with an immersive installation called The Nature Museum.