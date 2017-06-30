Singapore arts fest kicks off with OPEN forum on pluralism, eldercare

Singapore International Festival of Arts begins its pre-fest series The OPEN with two nights of discussions on caring for the elderly in Singapore, and dealing with different views among its people.

SINGAPORE: How can Singaporeans deal responsibly with the country’s rapidly ageing population? How will they cope with the complexities of a citizenry becoming increasingly polarised in recent times?

This week, performing arts space 72-13 at Mohamed Sultan Road became a small “republic” of sorts when audiences gathered over two nights to listen to and discuss pertinent issues of the day to kick off the Singapore International Festival of Arts’ (SIFA) pre-fest series The OPEN.

Titled Art As Res Publicae — which means “public interests” in Latin and is the root word of “republic” — the discussion forums tackled pluralism and eldercare in Singapore on July 28 and 29, respectively. Around 400 people attended the first night, while 300 attended the second night.

“This is something that we feel, as a festival, is very important. It’s not just about watching the shows but discussing what we want the future of Singapore to be,” said festival director Ong Keng Sen. “The OPEN means ‘open’, ‘participate’, ‘engage’ and ‘negotiate’—and we believe very much that this is where we’re at today.”

ONE-SIDED DISCUSSION

Kicking off with a play that dealt with each night’s specific theme, the elaborate set-up saw a group of guest speakers from various backgrounds, as well as “discussants” from the public, offering their views. Audience members were also asked to participate in a poll to supposedly measure how their own opinions changed throughout the three-hour-long event.

Also discussed was whether certain controversial scenarios and lines should be allowed to be presented or used in performances.

The first, and arguably more provocative, session on Wednesday night was about pluralism. After a reading of an excerpt from Wills & Secession, a 1995 play by Eleanor Wong that touches on the tensions between a lesbian lawyer and her devout Christian sister, came short speeches from the invited expert speakers.

Cultural anthropologist Dr Ad Maulod, one of the expert speakers during the first night of Art As Res Publicae. (Photo: Jeannie Ho)

Reverend Miak Siew, pastor of the Free Community Church, for instance talked about the often uneasy relationship between art and religion, while playwright Alfian Sa’at urged that “uncommon spaces” for expression — such as theatres, churches, mosques, and even discotheques — be protected. Interfaith activist Imran Taib pointed out how, in bridging parties with clashing values, it is important to understand the fears and difficulties both sides have.

But what was initially hoped by many to be a lively discussion between parties with clashing perspectives turned out to be a storm in a teacup, with invited conservative individuals declining to participate.

During his closing remarks, theatre artist and Cultural Medallion recipient T Sasitharan pointed out the one-sided scenario that unfolded and described the evening as one where artists were “preaching to the converted”.

FUTURE OF AGEING

The less-charged but equally important topic of eldercare was discussed on Thursday night.

With an elderly population that’s expected to reach nearly a million by 2030, Singapore is one of the fastest ageing countries in the world.

After a screening of a trailer for the play Dementia, by Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo, the experts and discussants also weighed in on the different facets of the issue, including lack of understanding about dementia and eldercare possibilities for older gay people.

Lien Foundation’s Radha Basu pointed out the lack of alternatives to nursing homes in Singapore compared to the various types of models in Japan, while television personality Anita Kapoor, who recently took part in a documentary on nursing homes, lamented about the rigidity of the healthcare system.

Meanwhile, Cultural Medallion recipient and choreographer Angela Liong, who created a dance programme for the elderly, pointed out the lack of much-needed privacy among elders staying in nursing homes, while AWARE founding member Dr Vivienne Wee brought in the related issue of female caregivers’ rights.

Beyond the opening forums, The OPEN continues until the end of July. There are also exhibitions at 72-13 on the region’s lesser known histories related to peacekeeping interventions, as well as Singapore’s own history in relation to old textbooks.

This weekend will also see the film-meets-installation event Lizard On The Wall, which features an actual movie shoot by director K Rajagopal.