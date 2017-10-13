Singapore bubble tea brand LiHO to open 2 outlets in Hong Kong

Less than five months after its debut in May, homegrown bubble tea brand LiHO is making its first foray overseas into Hong Kong.

Come Monday (Oct 16), LiHO will open an outlet in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long district, followed by a second store in Kwun Tong on Nov 1.

Both outlets will offer LiHO’s full menu, including its signature cheese teas and smoothies.

The expansion comes as a result of a partnership between RTG Holdings, LiHO’s parent company, and its Hong Kong partner, Milky Way Synergy.

“These are the next steps in building LiHO into a global brand. With the last few months spent in planning our overseas expansion, we are now ready to bring LiHO into other countries,” said Mr Rodney Tang, managing director of RTG Holdings.

RTG is looking at opening 20 more stores in Hong Kong over the next five years. The company has also received preliminary interest from potential partners in Japan, Korea and London to bring LiHO to their countries, it said.



