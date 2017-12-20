Singapore fans mourn SHINee singer Jonghyun at Hong Lim Park memorial

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of fans turned up at Hong Lim Park in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 20) for a memorial to pay tribute to Kim Jong-Hyun, popularly known as Jonghyun.

The 27-year-old lead singer of Korean boy band SHINee died on Monday after apparently committing suicide. Since then, fans around the world have been mourning his death.

In Singapore on Wednesday, orderly queues started at around 6.45pm and snaked around the park.

Mostly young girls in their teens to early twenties, the Jonghyun fans wore black or white, bearing flowers for their late idol.

Fans at the memorial were brought to a central area in the park where they could leave flowers, letters and other tributes. They were also given post-its to pen messages to him.



The main organiser, who wished to remain anonymous, told Channel NewsAsia that she was surprised at how big a news story the memorial has become.

"This (memorial) was meant to be very personal," she said. "And now it's this huge thing. I don't want to comment as to why my friends and I organised this, but I will say that Jonghyun as a K-pop star greatly influenced a lot of people."

The 22-year-old, who has been a fan of K-Pop since she was 14, shared with Channel NewsAsia that she "hopes this will raise awareness" about mental illness.

"Because Jonghyun has a lot of young fans, I hope this raises awareness. Especially because mental illness is something in Asia that is still so taboo," she said.

The organiser is not part of any SHINee or Jonghyun fan club. She put together the memorial with the help of a few friends.

Many of the fans in the queue declined to say why they came down, saying they are "too upset to talk about it", and one said that she could not talk about it without crying.

Crystal Goh, 19, shared that Jonghyun and SHINee was a big inspiration to her and taking part in the memorial was a way to grieve with fellow fans.

A fan who only wanted to be known as Samantha came with flowers and a letter she wrote to her idol.

"A lot of us cannot go to Seoul to pay our respects... So coming here is very important to us," she said. "He's actually been depressed for a long time...in fact some of us fans know that his song lyrics are very telling of how dark he feels."







Another fan Jaymin Kee, 18, said Jonghyun was the first male K-pop star she "idolised". She likes him because of his "great voice" and because he is "caring", she said.

"I just hope the K-pop industry will be more aware of their artists' well-being ... and I hope that everyone will pay more attention to people with depression," she said.

Salwah Abtat, also 18, said Jonghyun has "inspired so many people around the world".

"I just want to pay my last respects to him here," she told Channel NewsAsia.

Pei Xian, 26, said that she just wanted to take some time to remember the artist.

Another fan Sadikin, also 26, said that the event helped to "bring some closure to the shocking news of his departure".

