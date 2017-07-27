Singapore in Hollywood: Chin Han and Henry Golding land new film roles

The actors have signed on for roles alongside Dwayne Johnson and Blake Lively, respectively.

SINGAPORE: It’s been a good week for Singapore in Hollywood, with homegrown actor Chin Han and Singapore-based actor/host Henry Golding landing roles in upcoming high profile films.

Singaporean Chin Han will be starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell in Legendary’s upcoming 3D action-thriller Skyscraper.

The movie, which stars Johnson as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and US war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers, will also see the former WWE wrestler serve as producer.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber - best known for box office hit Central Intelligence - the film follows the story of Johnson’s character who is framed and on the run after he discovers the tallest, safest building in the world on fire while on assignment in Hong Kong.



There are no details on what role Chin Han will play. The movie is scheduled to be released July next year.

It’s been a consistent upward trajectory for the actor, who has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters like The Dark Knight, 2012, Contagion and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. More recently he starred in Independence Day: Resurgenceandsci-fi actioner Ghost In The Shell.

New to the Tinseltown game, but also on the road to bigger things, is Singapore-based actor-host Henry Golding.

Almost immediately after wrapping up his feature film debut as lead character Nick in Jon M Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians, Golding has now landed a role in the thriller A Simple Favor opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Golding, whose father is from England and mother from Sarawak, Malaysia, will be playing Lively’s husband in the film, which is about a blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s sudden disappearance. The suspense whodunit is said to be in the vein of Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel Gone Girl and Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut The Girl on the Train.