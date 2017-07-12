Singapore: Inside Out creative arts showcase travels to Tokyo, Sydney

SINGAPORE: This year, Tokyo and Sydney will get a taste of what Singapore’s creative scene has to offer with the return of the travelling showcase Singapore: Inside Out (SGIO).

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday (Jul 12) that the showcase will feature talents from creative disciplines such as fashion, arts, music and design from both Singapore and the host cities.

First introduced in 2015 as part of Singapore's 50 birthday celebrations, SGIO previously travelled to Beijing, London and New York, before returning to Singapore.

The Tokyo leg of the showcase will be from Aug 25 to 27. Participants from Singapore include sound artist Zul Mahmod, fashion designer Josiah Chua, theatre artist Irfan Kasban, Candlenut chef Malcolm Lee, choreographer diskodanny, and souvenir label Supermama. Japan will be represented by flower designer plantica, lighting designer Daisuke Yano, among others, STB said.

There will also be a pop-up retail store featuring offerings from Singaporean designers from Aug 25 to Sep 3, it added.

The Sydney edition will run from Nov 3 to 5, and included in the line-up are artists Donna Ong, Ezzam Rahman, and Sarah Choo Jing, award-winning filmmaker Kirsten Tan and bartender Peter Chua.

Multi-disciplinary designer Clara Yee and architect Randy Chan will serve as creative directors for the Tokyo and Sydney editions, respectively, the agency said.

“We are excited to celebrate the passions and stories of Singapore’s creative talents in more overseas markets,” said STB chief executive Lionel Yeo in a media release.

“Singapore: Inside Out has become a key platform for us to share the narrative of our fast-growing creative scene, and to catalyse collaborations and opportunities for our talents.”