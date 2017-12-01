Singapore leads 2017 Asian Television Awards with 100 nominations

Mediacorp is the most nominated broadcaster with 45 nominations across 24 categories.

SINGAPORE: It’s looking to be a banner year for Singapore at the 2017 Asian Television Awards (ATA).

With 100 nominations in the bag, Singapore leads in a competition that sees 19 Asian countries vying for 42 awards.

During the first night of the awards (Nov 30) also known as the Technical Awards ceremony, Singapore picked up nine trophies, including Best Preschool Programme, Best General Entertainment Programme and Best 2D Animated Programme.

With two wins already in its pocket ( Best Digital Fiction and Non-Fiction Programme/Series award and Best Direction (Non-Fiction), Mediacorp enters ATA’s second night of festivities vying for awards in 13 categories such as Best Drama Series.

Broadcasting live from Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on Friday night (Dec 1), the glittery event will see some of the biggest TV stars in Asia to grace the red carpet including Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee Hasnul Rahmat as well as Quan Yi Fong, Allan Wu, Yvette King and Niti Chaichitatorn who are all vying for the title of Best Entertainment Presenter/ Host.

Also making an appearance on the carpet will be Mediacorp’s very own “Ah Jie” and veteran actress Zoe Tay alongside fellow local actress Felicia Chin and Taiwan’s Chantel Liu - all nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The award is one of the night’s most highly anticipated categories as Tay, fresh from her recent triumph at the 2017 Star Awards 2017, will be duking it out with Chin, Liu, Ko Chia-Yen and Hong Kong veteran Kara Wai Ying Hung for the coveted honours.

Other big names from Singapore dominate in another hotly contested award category – Best Comedy Performance by an Actor/ Actress, with Mediacorp accounting for seven out of eight nominations in the category.

Contesting for the sought-after award are Chua En Lai and Alaric Tay for The Noose 9, Oon Shu An and R. Chandran for Meet the MP, J. Jai Kishan for Yes Mdm, Nurul Aini for Kathy Gerenti Siti Khalijah for Sekuriti and Hong Kong’s veteran comedy actor Bobby Au-Yeung for House of Spirits.

Making her way from Malaysia will be the youngest ever nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role Puteri Balqis. Joining her on the red carpet will be Mediacorp’s Krissy Jesudason (nominated for Channel 5’s Tanglin) and Aleeyah Nabilah (nominated for Suria’s 7 Hari).

Rising Thai stars Krissanapoom (fondly known as JJ among fans) and Oabnithi who are both in the running for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award, will also be attending the event.

Catch the livestream on-the-go from 8pm onwards on toggle.sg and relive highlights on delayed telecast on Mediacorp Channel 5.