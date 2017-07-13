Singapore’s arts scene received S$64.7m in donations in 2016

302 corporate and private donors were honoured at the National Arts Council’s annual Patron of the Arts awards.

SINGAPORE: For their contributions to the arts last year, 302 donors were honoured at the annual Patron of the Arts Awards on Wednesday (Jul 12).

A total of S$64.7m was given by 116 corporate organisations and 186 individuals to boost Singapore’s arts scene in 2016. The amount comprised S$44.1m in cash as well as S$20.6m worth in-kind. The latter comprised artwork loans and non-monetary contributions to arts organisations, and is the largest amount received to date.

The 34th edition of the annual event organised by the National Arts Council (NAC) was held at the Conrad Centennial. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Ms Grace Fu, was present to confer the awards to the recipients.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Ms Grace Fu, with award receipient Mr Alexander Tedja, who made a long-term loan of a collection of paintings to the National Gallery Singapore. (Photo: National Arts Council)

“NAC is refreshing its mission to reflect our strong commitment towards championing the creation and appreciation of the arts as an integral part of our lives. We are grateful to our arts patrons who continue to be NAC’s invaluable partners in developing artistic excellence and capabilities, expanding access to and appreciation for the arts, and advancing the social value of the arts,” said NAC chief executive Mrs Rosa Daniel in a media release.

Last year’s amount was a significant drop from 2015, which saw 330 patrons donating S$128.8m, which was primarily in cash. But according to NAC, this was mainly due to the record number of contributions during SG50 and increased awareness of the Cultural Matching Fund.

The council also noted that individual contributions have actually increased, from S$8.2m in 2015 to S$19.4m last year.