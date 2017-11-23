Singapore's 'biggest carnival' comes to Marina Bay in December

SINGAPORE: Roll up, roll up - from December this year, Marina Bay will play host to a carnival spanning 25,000 sq m at The Promontory and Bayfront Event Space.

Claiming to be Singapore's "biggest carnival", the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival will occupy an area the size of three-and-a-half football fields from Dec 8, 2017 to Apr 1, 2018, the carnival team announced in a media release on Thursday (Nov 23).

Carnival-goers will be able to choose from more than 40 rides and games brought in from various European countries.

The Star Flyer ride. (Photo: Prudential Marina Bay Carnival)

These include The Star Flyer, a tower ride that will let visitors experience a 360-degree view of the Singapore skyline from 35m in the air, rotating thrill ride The Booster Maxx which can reach a speed of 96kmh in under eight seconds and classics such as the Log Flume ride and a pirate ship ride.

The Booster Maxx ride. (Photo: Prudential Marina Bay Carnival)

The Log Flume ride. (Photo: Prudential Marina Bay Carnival)

There will also be 30 carnival game stalls with plush toys up for grabs. The rides and games will cost between $4 to $10, the carnival organiser said.

Visitors can also watch performances from acts such as pop punk artiste Falling Feathers, hip-hop rapper TheLionCityBoy and singer Jasmine Sokko.

Food lovers will be able to enjoy dishes such as gourmet burgers and buns, raclette, churros, chendol soft serve and lemongrass chicken rice bowls.

Salmon Mentaiko Bao by The Bao Makers. (Photo: Prudential Marina Bay Carnival)

Pulled Beef Mantou by Hyde & Co. (Photo: Prudential Marina Bay Carnival)

"We want to hark back to the good old times where the entire family would have an amazing day out at an amusement park," said Mr Barnabas Chia, organising team lead for the carnival.



"Working with overseas fairground experts, it is an opportunity to present a never-before carnival experience in the heart of Singapore’s city centre to celebrate with our community."





The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival will be open daily from 4pm to 11pm, except on Christmas eve and New Year’s eve when it will open from 3pm to 2am.



Admission is free and credits for rides and games can be bought at the carnival or

online.