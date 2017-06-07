Singapore's Hill Street Tai Wah Bak Chor Mee tops global street food list

Twelve other Singaporean street food hawkers also made it to the Top 50 World Street Food Masters list.

MANILA: Singapore's Hill Street Tai Wah Bak Chor Mee has emerged tops in the annual Top 50 World Street Food Masters list, which was put together by the World Street Food Congress (WSFW).

This is the second time the street hawker has been lauded internationally, after it was one of two hawkers in Singapore to be awarded a Michelin star last July.

On Hill Street Tai Wah Bak Chor Mee, the panel said: “They are the first family behind this Singapore-invented dish and the second generation, already in his sixties, have now received worldwide attention as one of the first street food hawkers to obtain a Michelin star. The sambal and black vinegar-laced pork noodle is the stuff addiction is made of, and the wait for an order is about 90 minutes.”

Besides the Crawford Lane favourite, there were also 12 other Singaporean street food hawkers that made the top 50 list. They include:

Chey Sua Fried Carrot Cake (10) at Toa Payoh West Market and Food Court

Master Tang Wanton Mee (16) at Kopitown Coffeeshop, 10E Sixth Avenue

An Ji Sang Mee (24) at Smith Street

Tan’s Kueh Tutu (26) at Block 22B Havelock Road

KEK Seafood (28) at 124 Bukit Merah Lane 1

Hoy Yong Cze Cha Seafood (30) at Block 352 Clementi Avenue 2

Sin Kee Famous Chicken Rice (33) at Block 40 Holland Drive

Hwa Heng Beef Noodle (40) at Bendemeer Food Centre

Kim’s Fried Hokkien Mee (42) at 62B Jalan Eunos

Soon Wah Fishball Kway Teow Mee (44) at Newton Circus Food Centre

Nasi Ambeng Dapur Ummi (48) at 430 Upper Changi Road East Village

Ah Lim Oyster Omelet (50) at Jalan Berseh Food Centre

The panel of experts comprised experienced commentators, writers, food celebrities and professionals. The judging criteria for the list includes: Mode of operations, ingredients sourcing, food preparation, basic hygiene factor, adaptability, consistency, confidence and the quality and flavour of food as well as their ability to inspire and create jobs, reputation and opportunities for the populace, even the displaced and disadvantaged.

Other countries that made it into this list are China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, United States of America and Vietnam.

