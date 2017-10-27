Singapore’s streets and monuments get the 3D look in this photo exhibition

Don’t forget to wear those 3D glasses. Italian photographer Alberto Fanelli’s larger-than-life images of Singapore are presented in the National Museum of Singapore’s ongoing show The City’s Double.

SINGAPORE: Keen to see Singapore in a different light? A photo exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore takes visitors to the different monuments and back alleys with some help from 3D glasses.

The show, titled The City’s Double, features larger-than-life stereoscopic – or 3D – images of places such as Geylang and Little India taken by Italian photographer Alberto Fanelli.

You'll need 3D glasses to really appreciate this image of Singapore's cityscape, which includes Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, and the National Gallery Singapore. (Photo: Alberto Fanelli)

A total of 50 daytime and night-time images are presented, complemented by a soundscape created by Singapore sound artist Bani Haykal. The show, which is under the museum’s Singapore And The World programme, runs until Dec 3 at the museum’s Gallery 10 digital space.

The 52-year-old artist began taking stereograms of Singapore during a visit in 2014 for the Milan Image & Design Fair.

Italian photographer Alberto Fanelli captures Singapore scenes, such as this one at the Sri Mariamman Temple. (Photo: Alberto Fanelli)

“I immediately fell in love with the atmosphere and vibrant streets, and started shooting some photos out of my own interest,” said Fanelli, whose only trip to Singapore before 2014 was when he passed through for a few days en route to Indonesia in the early 1990s.

The City’s Double is not his first 3D photo show on Singapore. Last year, he also presented InSight, an exhibition on Singapore’s monuments that was part of a commission by the National Heritage Board.

Geylang at night in The City's Double exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore. (Photo: Alberto Fanelli)

But at the same time, he wanted to show more than just the architecture.

“I enjoyed discovering the monuments. However, I felt that the photographs did not capture everyday life and the more ‘down to earth’ part of Singapore, which I was also interested in shooting. So, while shooting the architecture, I took some time to shoot food courts and people on the streets, too,” he said.

Explore the backlanes of Little India at night in The City's Double exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore. (Photo: Alberto Fanelli)

In total, Fanelli has around 400 stereograms of Singapore, some of which have been shown in exhibitions in Italy.

The use of stereograms dates back to the early days of photography in the 19th century, when they were popular for creating an illusion of depth.

Geylang at night in The City's Double exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore. (Photo: Alberto Fanelli)

“I hope that viewers walk away with an experience that causes them to pause and reflect on the city they live in, perhaps realising that a city is multi-dimensional,” said Fanelli.

“There is no one identity or image that can represent an entire city or place – it is our different perspectives and impressions that make a city come alive.”