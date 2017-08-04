Singapore Writers Festival 2017: Fantasy writer Ken Liu, ‘men lit’ author Tony Parsons among headliners

The festival will also be bringing international authors directly to various schools for the first time.

SINGAPORE: American science-fiction and fantasy writer Ken Liu, and British novelist Tony Parsons are among the writers appearing at this year’s Singapore Writers Festival.

China-born Liu is an award-winning writer whose short story The Paper Menagerie became the first work of fiction to win at the prestigious Nebula, Hugo and World Fantasy Awards in 2011 and 2012.



He has published two novels – The Grace Of Kings and The Wall Of Storms – and is also writing an official Star Wars novel titled The Legends Of Luke Skywalker. He also translated the sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem by Chinese author Liu Cixin, which won the Hugo Award in 2015.

Meanwhile, Parsons is the bestselling author of a series of novels under the “men lit” genre, a counterpoint to so-called “chick lit”. A journalist for the likes of NME, The Daily Telegraph and The Sun, his novels include Man And Boy, Man And Wife, and his most recent, The Slaughter Man.

Other festival headliners include Indian author Perumal Murugan, Malaysian author-composer Saidah Rastam, and Chinese author Lu Min.

The festival, which is celebrating its 20th edition this year, runs from Nov 3 to 12. It will carry the theme “Aram”, a Tamil word meaning “goodness”, and will have Ireland as its country focus.



Invited Irish writers include, among others, poet Gerald Dawe, short story writer Colin Barrett, and novelist Rob Doyle.

Organisers National Arts Council also announced it will be introducing a new festival feature, where invited international authors will be going directly to various primary and secondary schools during the festival itself.



It also announced that the festival programmes will be curated to also cater to adults and children with disabilities. Among the measures it will take are having sign-language interpreters and note-taking services for deaf attendees and the elderly.