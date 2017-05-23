She’s giving foot massages to encourage the lost art of slow-walking

Singaporean artist Pat Toh wraps up her residency programme at The Substation with an interactive performance that highlights the wonders of using your own two feet — while giving you a massage.

SINGAPORE: Fancy walking on the wild side? How about getting an artistic massage?

This weekend, Singaporean artist Pat Toh will be trying out her kneading and rubbing skills for a unique interactive performance at The Substation.

Titled Sole, the work includes a one-on-one 20-minute massage that will focus mainly on one’s legs and feet. All the while, the 35-year-old will also be talking about the city, the body and the history of walking. And after that relaxing bit, participants will step outside and do a bit of walking themselves.

The performance is the culmination of Toh’s stint as The Substation’s current artist-in-residence, which is part of the arts centre’s ongoing Discipline The City series of programmes looking at how cities shape its people.

Pat Toh wants you to use your two feet to get to know Singapore a bit more. (Photo: The Substation)

Advertisement

Advertisement

And on her part, Toh has spent her time literally exploring the art of using one’s own two feet to explore the city.

“Nowadays, we’re so sedentary,” she explained. “I want people to be aware of their body and after that, to experience the tactility of walking. I’m hoping that after this, people would get out, walk more, and be sensitised to what’s happening on the streets.”

TAKE THOSE STEPS

During the past two months, Toh has been going on slow walks of all sorts. She would take long solo ones, including a 36km trip from Pasir Panjang to the end of Tuas. She would also join walking tours, such as an intertidal tour of Pulau Semakau.

Toh also went on walks with friends and acquaintances, such as a sports scientist, a cultural anthropologist, and even her mother, and they brought her to their favourite spots in the city or simply through their usual route to work.

“I’m looking at the idea of ‘everydayness’ and how walking shapes our relationship with another person, ourselves, and even places. The steps we take, the pace we walk at, the way we walk through a city says something about us,” she explained.

Pat Toh loves walking so much that it partly inspired one of her previous performances, Terra Incognita, at the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival. (Photo: Pat Toh/M1SFF)

Walking is something of an obsession for the artist.

“It’s a way of making sense of a place for me,” said Toh, who once did a performance titled Terra Incognita that is partly based on walking at the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival.

But even in her daily life, she makes it a point to walk, whether it’s the daily 20-minute trip from her home in Kovan to the secondary school at Serangoon North, where she teaches; or even to and from The Substation.

“The thing with walking is you turn up really sweaty! But it’s a bit part of my daily practice and some days, I crave it,” she laughed. “Sometimes there’s just too much tension just being in a room and sitting at a desk.”

FLEX THOSE MUSCLES

In a results-oriented, fast-paced world where Singaporeans also have the convenience of car-hailing apps, e-scooters and bike-sharing schemes, walking — especially the slow and mindful sort — can be a way of taking ownership of one’s time, she pointed out.

“For me, Singapore can sometimes be too much, and (slow) walking is a means of saying this is my own time,” said Toh.

And while personal mobility devices can be a boon for those who really need it, many people lose out on a lot of things when using these instead of walking.

“There are now so many ways to move around without having to exert a single muscle and it’s quite scary,” she laughed.

Personal mobility devices such as e-scooters make you go faster. But are you losing out on something by not walking?

But it’s not so much about the vehicles as it is about our concept of travelling, she said.

“It becomes a point-to-point thing, a very travellator kind of movement where you miss out on the smaller things around you. There are certain things that can’t be seen when you’re moving fast,” she said, recalling how she would stumble upon often overlooked spaces during her walks.

Besides, it would be a pity not to do so in one of the world’s most walkable cities.

“Yes, it’s very hot, but you can always bring an umbrella. Every place is so near each other and it’s safe,” said Toh, who added that there’s actually a big culture of walking here.

“There’s a vast majority (who don’t) but I’ve found a lot of walking groups, those who are conscious of (walking), and those who walk for leisure. To find a community of people that do something that is quite slow and not very productive (in the conventional sense) was quite heartening,” she said.