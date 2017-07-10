Singaporean filmmaker’s double win at first Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab

Nicole Midori Woodford tells Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh that the entire experience has been “intense and rewarding”.

SINGAPORE: Singaporean filmmaker Nicole Midori Woodford’s film project You Are There has won both the SEAFIC-TFL Award and the Open SEA Fund Award at the inaugural Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab (SEAFIC).

The 31-year-old Eurasian told Channel NewsAsia that winning both awards have been “a huge plus”.

“We are happy to be riding the wave of success we have seen in recent years from prominent Singaporean filmmakers and their films making waves internationally,” she added.

The awards were presented at the SEAFIC Open House event in Bangkok earlier this month, which concluded the eight-month script and project development workshop. Each year, the lab invites first-, second- and third-time filmmakers to work with script consultants and international experts to develop their projects.

The SEAFIC-TFL Award sees Matthieu Darras, artistic director of TorinoFilmLab, choosing one producer from SEAFIC to attend the annual TorinoFilmLab Meeting Event, while the Open SEA Fund Award gives one SEAFIC project credit towards equipment rental from VS Service worth US$10,000 and post-production services provided by White Light Post worth US$15,000.

Producer Jeremy Chua of Potocol Films, who is working with Woodford on the film project, will be participating at this year’s TorinoFilmLab Meeting Event, a highly recognised global co-production forum for independent feature films with a focus on emerging directors. His producing credits include Singapore’s K Rajagopal’s A Yellow Bird and A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery by Philippines’ Lav Diaz.

Woodford plans to use the Open SEA Fund award to offset some of the production and post-production costs attributed to the making of You Are There, her debut feature. She is currently working on the film’s financing draft.

“Making a first feature is always a daunting process for any filmmaker,” she said. “It’s no different for us. We are hoping to shoot the film early 2019 after securing financing and our Japanese production team.”

You Are There is billed as a supernatural coming-of-age film about a 13-year-old Singaporean girl who searches for her Japanese mother in Japan after she has a premonition of disaster.

For Woodford, who lectures part-time in the film faculty at her alma mater Nanyang Technnological University’s School of Art, Design & Media, the past eight months in the SEAFIC lab has been “very intense and rewarding”.

“This is the first SEAFIC so I consider myself very fortunate to be selected,” she said. “Not only has my script progressed a lot under seasoned script consultant Franz Rodenkirchen’s (a long-time tutor at the TorinoFilmLab and Berlinale Script Station) watch, I have learnt a lot from the four other directors, two of which are Thai, one from Vietnam and the other is Singaporean Chris Yeo Siew Hua.”

She added that the lab, which was founded by Raymond Phathanavirangoon and Visra Vichit-Vadakan, has been “very nurturing and rigorous in guiding the voices of the five projects selected”.

“The script lab helps to refine and distil our visions not just what’s on the page, it also ties up with Produire au Sud (PAS), which is a training workshop focusing on the outline and structure of film co-production within the industry,” she explained. “This allows our producers to also be very engaged with the development process and is very beneficial in Southeast Asia whereby our level of producing is still growing.”

Woodford highly recommends both local and regional filmmakers to submit for SEAFIC.

“It’s a valuable experience… specially tailored to the needs of Southeast Asian filmmakers,” she said. “A lab that will definitely inject a lot of vitality and support into the blossoming Southeast Asian film industry.”