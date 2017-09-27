Singaporeans Joanna Dong and Olinda Cho to face off in Sing! China

SINGAPORE: Singaporean contestants Joanna Dong and Olinda Cho will be pit against each other in the next episode of Sing! China airing on Friday (Sep 29).

Both Dong and Cho are in the team mentored by Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou. In this segment of the talent show, the team members battle each other, with only one entering the final.

The two will perform duets with Taiwanese singer and host Harlem Yu, with Cho singing Silence, a ballad by Chou and Dong doing Honest Love Song, a classic by Yu.

Besides the Singapore singers, two other contestants remain in Chou's team - Malaysian student Janice Tan and Darren, who is from Xinjiang.

Dong, 35, is said to be the victor according to leaks that were reported by Chinese media.

The episode will also see celebrity mentor Liu Huan's team members slug it out for a spot in the final on Oct 8 at Beijing's National Stadium. Liu's team also has four members remaining - Hu Simo from Hubei, Ji Hang from Hebei, Zhaxipingcuo from Tibet and Zizi from Vancouver, Canada.

The show airs on Singtel's Jia Le channel at 9pm on Friday, at the same time as China.