Singer Harris Baba vows to sue LV boutique in KL after baby daughter burned in mishap

KUALA LUMPUR: Singaporean singer Harris Baba has vowed to sue a Louis Vuitton (LV) boutique in Kuala Lumpur after a ceiling light cover fell on his daughter in the store, burning her.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Oct 30), Harris said a "very hot light cover" from the boutique's high ceiling came loose and fell directly on his daughter Aleena Ziya, who is eight and a half months old.

The incident, that happened at The Gardens Mall at Mid Valley City, left Aleena with superficial second degree burns on her face and both her hands, Harris said, adding that the wounds will take "months to heal".

Harris Baba's baby daughter suffered second degree superficial burns from the incident. (Harris Baba/Instagram)

Harris, whose full name is Khawaja Mohammad Harris Baba, also posted a picture of a scar on Aleena's face, and wrote that she would need laser treatment to remove it.

"We take care of Aleena so well but due to other people's negligence and mistakes, Aleena had to pay the price. A simple thing like fixing a light also could not be done properly in such a big and well-known boutique," he added.

Harris wrote that he has made a police report regarding the incident and has engaged a "really good lawyer" to sue the boutique.

In a separate Instagram post on Wednesday, Harris stressed that he was taking legal action not for money, but rather to ensure that the boutique will learn never to take such matters "lightly ever again".



"As a father I can't bear to see my ... baby girl ... in such a situation. How do you expect me to forgive and forget so easily?" he wrote.



Singer Harris Baba and his daughter Aleena, who is nicknamed BomBom. (Photo: Instagram / Harris Baba)

Harris, who is based in Malaysia, rose to stardom after taking part in in Mediacorp Channel 5's reality-singing competition programme The Final 1 .

The 27-year-old was also featured in Malaysian television dramas Alien Planet Cinta and Cinta Viral.

He is married to Malaysian Nik Naziha Nik Zawawi who is from Sabah.