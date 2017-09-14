Singer Selena Gomez reveals kidney transplant

Pop star Selena Gomez has revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer in a post on her official Instagram account that showed her in hospital beside her friend, who donated the organ.

In the post, shared on Thursday, the "Good For You" singer said that fans had been wondering why she had been "laying low" over the summer.

"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," she said.

The singer also shared images of a post-operative scar on her lower abdomen.

Gomez, who with 126 million Instagram followers is the most-followed person on the social media platform, also revealed that the donor was her longtime friend Francia Raisa, an actress best-known for her role in TV series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager".

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend," she said of Rasia. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

At the time of writing, Gomez's post had over three million likes on Instagram.

Gomez's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Gomez has topped the U.S. charts on multiple occasions since the release of her first album in 2013, and was regularly the focus of the celebrity press for her relationship with Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

In 2016, she cancelled her "Revival" world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot".

