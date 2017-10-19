From social media to dance robots, technology takes centre stage at these shows

The unusual Dance Clinic at da:ns Festival features a “female” artificial intelligence system, while The Necessary Stage’s new show Sanctuary explores a world where even cats have their own social media account.

SINGAPORE: For his latest dance creation, Singaporean artist Choy Ka Fai has enlisted the help of Ember Jello, a female assistant who will help him scrutinise a couple of guest dancers onstage.

The catch, however, is that Ember Jello isn’t a real person but an artificial intelligence (AI) system.

“Since AI has been so prevalent in other aspects of life, I thought why not create an AI for dance? Her sole purpose is to help me create dance data, and she will be monitoring the performers, to measure their ‘presence’ onstage,” he explained.



As part of the Esplanade’s ongoing da:ns Festival, Choy is presenting Dance Clinic. The unusual show, which runs on Oct 20 and 21, will see him taking on the role of a “dance doctor” who evaluates the “choreographic health” of his two patients, dancers from Austria and West Papua.

To do so, he’s turned to technology such as motion capture, brainwave sensors and yes, Ember Jello.



The doctor is in: Choy Ka Fai (right) "diagnoses" dancers with help from technology to see what could be improved. (Photo: Katja Illner)

Choy’s Dance Clinic is one of two upcoming stage performances that tap into science and technology.



Next month, local theatre The Necessary Stage (TNS) is setting its sights on similar topics with Sanctuary. Running from Nov 1 to 12, the show done in collaboration with Tokyo group Hanchu-Yuei looks at AI, social media, data mining and digital surveillance.

TECHNOLOGY FOR DANCERS

For Choy, using various types of technologies in Dance Clinic is a way of gauging how much science can improve an art form such as dance. It’s an audacious experiment but these are pertinent questions to ask, he said told Channel NewsAsia.

“I’m genuinely trying to find out myself. I’m trying to look at how it’s possible to use technology to help dancer to go into a trance, for instance.”

Choy will be measuring the brainwaves of the dancers in an effort to dissect different aspects of dance. Select audience members too will be tracked to see how they respond to a performance.

Dance Clinic is only the latest show to come out of his ongoing interest in how scientific technology and dance performances intersect.

Over at the NTU-CCA at Gillman Barracks, he has a small exhibition that looks at concepts such as AI, avatars and motion capture in relation to the Japanese avant garde dance genre of butoh. (Among his plans are creating an avatar of the butoh’s dead founder onstage, somewhat like recreating Michael Jackson, he quipped.)



Singapore artist Choy Ka Fai's Dance Clinic looks at the possibilities of digital technology, including artificial intelligence, in the world of dance. (Photo: Brandon Tay)

Back in 2012, he also presented a piece called Dance Fiction at da:ns festival, where he sent electrical impulses coursing through a dancer’s body to recreate certain dance movements. While Choy admitted that particular piece was really more fiction than science (the amount of electricity needed to actually get someone twitching like a world class dancer would have been fatal), Dance Clinic is more of the real deal.

In fact, he plans to further develop Ember Jello for a project in Dusseldorf. “The dream is to build her up over the next two years and for the next show to be choreographed entirely by AI for humans,” he said.

While all these projects may sound far-fetched – and for skeptics maybe an elaborate continuous prank on Choy’s side – the artist pointed out that, science is indeed catching up.

“Now you’ve got music composed using AI. Brian Eno created an AI that created ambient music. Five years ago, it may have sounded impossible,” he pointed out. “The idea is to really see how much you can push the reality.”

But does he foresee a future where dancers lose their jobs to robots? “Well, maybe we wouldn’t need so many choreographers – maybe AI can help do that,” he joked. “It’s like how lawyers today are worried about AI taking over their jobs – they’re more accurate than human lawyers in doing certain tasks.”

LOG ON TO SANCTUARY

If Dance Clinic offers a glimpse of AI in dance, TNS and Hanchu-Yuei’s Sanctuary explores even more digital possibilities in the future.

Set in a fictional social network called Sanctuary (think: Facebook or Twitter of the future), the show features characters such as social media influencers and virtual personal assistants, while tackling issues like online surveillance, or how personal data is appropriated by governments and big businesses.

The Necessary Stage's new show Sanctuary raises future issues such as the possibility of social media networks to provide space for non-human species like cats beyond cute videos and avatars. (Photo: The Necessary Stage)

“It’s a projection to the future; what technology can do and how humanity interacts with it and what happens when technology advances,” said TNS artistic director Alvin Tan, who co-directs the piece.

One of the central topics in Sanctuary is, of course, social media.

The show’s co-playwright and co-director Suguru Yamamoto pointed out how the show tries to envision a future where language barriers are completely broken down on social networks and, maybe even the breaking of barriers between species.

Citing the appearance of non-human characters such as cats in the show, he said: “In the future, might not have boundaries even between species, where there will be all kinds online.”

But this vision of the future is far from utopian – the collaborators point out how social networks have allowed people to create different, often fragmented, identities in a virtual-public space. The data that people willingly leave online has ramifications, too.



The Necessary Stage's Sanctuary might look at issues regarding digital technologies, but that doesn't mean there's no human interaction, such as in this rehearsal session. (Photo: TNS, Karmen Wong)

“It may be your own personal data, but when people log on and use Sanctuary, for instance, that data isn’t yours anymore but taken and used by other people,” said Tan, an issue that echoes the contentious privacy issues between Facebook and its users, for instance.

But even as Sanctuary itself tackles these big technological issues, the show itself explores using these.

Sound designer Bani Haykal revealed how they played with facial recognition software in doing the show – and in keeping with Sanctuary’s digital environment, his own soundscape using computer code will be projected onstage. (TNS itself hasn’t shied away from trying out different techniques – a 2012 show titled Poor Thing used Facebook in real time during the run.)

So what would the future be like when technology becomes deeply embedded in performances? Bani pointed out how it’s possible to now think of these outside the conventional spaces such as the theatre or auditorium.

“Performance in (the realm of) gaming or browsing the Internet – these are some entry points in terms of how performances can evolve,” he said.

Echoing Choy’s own thoughts about musicians using AI, Bani added: “It’s already happening. And thinking further ahead, maybe we’re at a point in time where we’re actually anticipating when machines sets conditions for man. And maybe that might help us question our own humanity.”