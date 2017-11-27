South African self-defense trainer crowned Miss Universe

LAS VEGAS: A South African woman who helps train women in self-defence was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday (Nov 26) at the pageant held in Las Vegas.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown.



Nel-Peters, a graduate in business managementwho comes from Western Cape Province, said her disabled half-sister has been among her great inspirations.



Her passion for self-defence was reinforced when she was hijacked and held at gunpoint about a month after winning her title as Miss South Africa, she said in a video on the Miss Universe website.

Colombia was represented by actress Laura Gonzalez, 22. Ms Gonzalez has been preparing to be an actress since the age of 16. After graduating from a performing arts school, she moved to Bogotá to build her career.

The second runner-up was Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett, 21. She is a model pursuing a degree in marketing at the University of the West Indies.

Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being named the 2017 Miss Universe during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Nov 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: AFP/Frazer Harrison)

In the pageant's 66th year, nearly 100 women from around the globe, including first-timers from Cambodia, Laos and Nepal, took part.



The current Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere from France, crowned her successor to a din of squeals and cheers.



American comic turned TV host Steve Harvey returned to the Miss Universe stage for a third time. In 2015 he made a mistake heard round the world when he announced the wrong person as winner, resulting in an extremely uncomfortable, tense correction.



Grammy-winning singer Fergie and pop star Rachel Platten provided the musical entertainment for Sunday's show.

