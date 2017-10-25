South Korean star couple Rain and Kim Tae-hee welcome first child

SINGAPORE: Rain and Kim Tae-hee are proud parents of a baby girl, the K-pop singer and actor announced on Instagram on Wednesday (Oct 25).

Rain, who was included in Time's 100 Most Influential People list in 2006 and 2011, described his newborn daughter as a "beautiful princess".

"We will raise her to be good for the world," he added in the post, which included a picture of pink and white baby booties. The post garnered nearly 70,000 likes in under five hours, with fans congratulating the star couple, who enjoyed a Bali honeymoon after their private wedding.

Rain and Kim, a Hallyu star known for dramas like Yong Pal and Stairway to Heaven, married in January after dating for about five years.

고맙습니다... 예쁜 공주님이에요 ~ 세상에 도움이 되는 아이로 잘 키우겠습니다. #축복 A post shared by RAIN♥ (@rain_oppa) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT



