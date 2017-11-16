South Korean stars Lee Min Ho and Suzy break up after 3 years of dating

SEOUL: South Korean actor Lee Min Ho and singer-actress Bae Suzy have broken up, Korean media reported on Thursday (Nov 16), citing confirmation from their agencies.

The pair admitted to dating in March 2015 and have made public appearances together.

The Korea Herald said that JYP Entertainment, which represents Suzy, has confirmed their breakup. The agency, however, declined to reveal the details of the breakup citing privacy issues.

Lee’s agency MYM Entertainment also confirmed the breakup, the report said.

Ilgan Sports, a South Korean media outlet, cited an insider as saying that the couple broke up over “personal” reasons, and that they remain good friends.

Rumours about a breakup began swirling in September 2015 and again in August 2016, but the couple strongly denied them, saying that their relationship stood strong, the Korea Herald reported.

Lee Min Ho shot to popularity in the South Korean drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009 and starred in the hit drama series The Legend of the Blue Sea.

Suzy gained fame as a member of the now disbanded pop group Miss A. She has also starred in numerous films and dramas.