Spain's socialists cheer at last: they win El Gordo lottery

Paquita celebrates with lottery kiosk owners Agustin Ramos and his wife Maria Jose Rojo outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Elena (R) toasts with a friend as she celebrates outside the kiosk where the winning ticket number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A lottery ball with the top prize allotment is displayed before being dropped into a rotating drum before the start of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man dressed as a civil guard displays photocopies of lottery tickets as he attends the draw of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Lottery balls are dropped into a rotating drum before the start of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Elena, who says is unemployed, celebrates winning a portion of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Elena (R) is embraced by a friend as she celebrates outside the kiosk where the winning ticket number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Lottery kiosk owners Agustin Ramos and his wife Maria Jose Rojo celebrate selling the winning ticket number in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Girls call out the first prize during Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A child holds up a lottery ball and calls out a second prize during Spain's Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A child holds up a lottery ball and calls out a fourth prize during Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man attends the draw of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A lottery official prepares lottery balls before the start of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina