Stars of South Korean hit TV show 'Descendants of the Sun' marry in real life

South Korean actor Song Song Joong-ki (R) and actress Song Hye-kyo walk on the red carpet of the 52nd annual BaekSang Art Awards in Seoul on Jun 3, 2016. (Photo: AFP/ Jung Yeon-je)
SEOUL: Two South Korean stars who played lovers in a TV drama that took Asia by storm last year tied the knot in real life on Tuesday (Oct 31) in a highly-anticipated wedding.

Actress Song Hye-kyo, 35, and actor Song Joong-ki, 32, who played the two leads in the military romance "Descendants of the Sun", married in a star-studded ceremony in Seoul.

The couple on their wedding day. (Photo: Weibo/ 南都娱乐周刊)

The drama tells the story of an army captain sent on a peacekeeping mission to a fictional war-torn country, Uruk, where he meets and falls in love with a surgeon working with a medical NGO.

It enjoyed huge popularity at home and across Asia, garnering billions of views on Chinese video-streaming sites and winning a thumbs-up from Thailand's government leader, who praised the main characters' sense of duty.

The bride and groom with Chinese actress and model Zhang Ziyi. (Photo: Weibo/ 南都娱乐周刊)

The 16-episode series was hailed as reviving the so-called "Hallyu", or Korean Wave, of K-pop and K-dramas that spread across Asia and beyond since the early 2000s.

The show also spawned a mini-industry, with Chinese fans snapping up cosmetics, clothes and fashion accessories favoured by the series' stars and sold on online shopping sites.

Actress Song Hye-kyo, 35, and actor Song Joong-ki, 32, who played the two leads in the military romance "Descendants of the Sun", married in a star-studded ceremony in Seoul. (Photo: Weibo/ 南都娱乐周刊)

Tuesday's closed-door event featured a Who's Who of the South Korean television industry as well as Zhang Ziyi, the award-winning Chinese actress who starred in the 2000 film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon".

