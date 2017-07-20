Staying safe while on holiday in North Korea

Here are some things to note if you’re planning a trip to this isolated state.

SINGAPORE: North Korea is potentially an unusual and interesting destination for the intrepid traveller looking for a new experience, but there are some significant risks involved if you do not follow the country's rules and laws.

Otto Frederick Warmbier, a 22-year-old student from the University of Virginia, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in North Korea for stealing a propaganda poster in January 2016. He was released after 17 months, but died a few days after he was medically evacuated to the United States. His parents said he had severe brain injuries after being brutalised in detention.

Evidence has also emerged suggesting that Young Pioneer Tours, the tour group that arranged Warmbier’s trip, did not do enough to mitigate the risks of visiting the country.

The Associated Press published an article that exposed the “gung-ho” culture of the tour agency, which attracts young travellers with “exotic-sounding, hard-partying adventures” such as “booze cruises” on North Korea’s Taedong River or pub crawls with local North Koreans.

In the wake of what happened to Mr Warmbier, the US said on Friday (Jul 21) it plans to ban its citizens from visiting North Korea.

MORE TOURISTS ARE INTERESTED IN VISITING NORTH KOREA

Nonetheless, North Korea’s travel industry is expanding: In 2015, officials said they wanted to attract 2 million tourists a year by 2020. And according to a recent report, North Korea’s tourism agency has launched a website offering several holiday options that range from surfing to rice planting tours, and mountain hiking to biking.

Other packages include trips to various parts of the country including the capital Pyongyang, and various “theme tours” for travellers seeking something more unusual, such as checking out the beaches on the east coast, including the Majon Beach, because of its favourable conditions and clean water.

It is estimated that there are about 30 international travel agencies worldwide that offer tours to North Korea. A four- to five-day trip costs between S$2,000 and S$3,000 per person.

But how easy is it to have a safe and enjoyable experience in a country that is notoriously protective of its image and which has a reputation for tightly controlling what visitors are allowed to see and do?

Channel NewsAsia spoke to people who have visited the country and tour agencies that operate there to get some insight into the do’s and don’ts when venturing to North Korea.

BEFORE YOU GO

Sunset in Pyongyang. (Photo: Rubio Chan)

Rubio Chan, one of the co-founders of GLO Travel, a tour agency based in Hong Kong, said that travellers using his agency will receive a detailed safety briefing session in Hong Kong before departure. After the session, which typically lasts more than an hour, the company will organise another briefing for overseas tourists when they arrive in China for a layover. Mr Chan will also send the list of prohibited items and warnings to the travellers via email in advance.

He also highlighted that his direct partners in Pyongyang provide him with the most up-to-date information about North Korea’s regulations, such as the recent ban on selfie sticks, which he will then pass on to the tour group in advance.

FOLLOW THE RULES

GLO Travel, a tour agency based in Hong Kong, has direct liaison with DPRK partners that allows tour groups to board up to six to seven stations and ride on trams and trolley buses. (Photo: Rubio Chan)

The sheer number of unfamiliar rules in North Korea can be daunting for tourists.

Kitty Lam from Hong Kong visited North Korea this year and said that her tour guide from Hong Kong briefed her on what not to do when she landed at the reclusive state. “You know that you aren’t supposed take a picture of army people,” she said.

And that’s just one of the many restrictions in North Korea. Others include:

• Do not leave the hotel without a guide.

• Do not bring the Bible or other foreign books about North Korea into the country.

• All foreigners are to solemnly bow and lay flowers in front of the statues of the late North Korean leaders, Kim II Sung and Kim Jung II. Disrespecting the Kim family is a criminal act punishable by expulsion, arrest or imprisonment.

• Unauthorised picture taking is also not allowed. Capturing scenes of poverty or even partially framing the statues of Kim family is deemed a criminal act.

There is also a restriction on travelling by public transport. However, Mr Chan said that tourists can get on the first and second stations in Pyongyang metro. His direct liaison with the company’s DPRK partners allows tour groups to board up to six to seven stations and ride on trams and trolley buses.

Students in North Korea. (Photo: Rubio Chan)

VARYING EXPERIENCES

Singaporean Wang Yongchang visited North Korea in 2014 with a tour agency based in Dandong, China. He said he couldn’t resist the urge to visit “one of the most mysterious countries in the world.”

He went on this trip with 11 of his closest Singaporean friends from university. His guide, a Chinese man, only accompanied them to the border in Dandong. He was more like a middleman, according to Wang.

The guide then gave a quick “briefing on what not to do” in North Korea including “no wandering around without the guide and no taking photo of military personnel.” When Wong finally arrived in Pyongyang, the group was handed over to two North Korean female guides.

Kratai Lerdsurasakda’s fascination with North Korea grew after reading books and watching many documentaries about the destitute country. “I wanted to see and experience it with my own eyes if all of the stories are real,” said the 27-year-old Thai national

Lerdsurasakda had to book the trip four months in advance due to popular demand. She finally scored a spot with Korea Konsult AB based in Sweden. The agency introduces itself as “the leading company in Europe specialising on adventures in North Korea” on their official website.

Korea Konsult AB claimed on its official Facebook page that North Korea is a “very safe place for tourists” where one just “need to observe a set of very simple common sense rules”.

Other tour agencies are also confident about the safety of travellers. IWT, a travel agency based in Singapore, wrote: “North Korea is probably one of the safest countries to visit” because of its low crime rates.

“As long as you listen to the guides, you would be fine”.