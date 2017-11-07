Stefanie Sun plans to have second child next year

SINGAPORE: Homegrown Mandopop queen Stefanie Sun has revealed plans to try for a second child next year.

The news comes as a surprise as Stefanie, who has a 5-year-old son, has previously said that she only wanted to have one child, claiming that one alone was “tiring enough”, entertainment website Toggle reported on Monday (Nov 6).

Stefanie, 39, said her son had been asking her for a sibling and would often comment that her “stomach was not getting bigger as she did not eat enough”. She added that she had no gender preference for her next child.

Should she indeed conceive next year, the singer said she would temporarily halt all work activities, including postponing her tour till after the birth.

Stefanie has been married to businessman Nadim Van Der Ros since 2011, and they welcomed their son in October 2012.