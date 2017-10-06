Stephen King's 'Sleeping Beauties' tops fiction bestsellers

REUTERS: Stephen King's latest book "Sleeping Beauties" topped the fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday, while Hillary Clinton's memoir "What Happened" was ousted from the top spot of the non-fiction list by the latest book by former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "Sleeping Beauties" -

King/King (Scribner, US$32.50)

2. "Don't Let Go" -

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harlan Coben (Dutton, US$28)

3. "A Column of Fire" 3

Ken Follett (Viking, US$36)

4. "Haunted" 2

Patterson/Born (Little, Brown US$28)

5. "To Be Where You Are" 1

Jan Karon (Putnam, US$28)

6. "The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye" 5

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, US$27.95)

7. "The Cuban Affair" 4

Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster, US$28.99)

8. "A Legacy of Spies" 6

John le Carré (Viking, US$28.00)

9. "Enemy of the State" 7

Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler, US$28.99)

10. "Little Fires Everywhere" 10

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, US$27)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Killing England" 2

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, US$30)

2. "What Happened" 1

Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, US$30)

3. "Braving The Wilderness" 4

Brene Brown (Random House, US$28)

4. "The TB12 Method" 3

Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster, US$29.99)

5. "Food Can Fix It" -

Mehmet Oz (Scribner, US$29.99)

6. "The Paradigm" 5

Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, US$21.99)

7. "Unbelievable" 8

Katy Tur (Dey Street, US$26.99)

8. "Blue Ocean Shift" -

Kim/Mauborgne (Hachette Books, US$28)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 9

Mark Manson (HarperOne, US$24.99)

10. "Anxious For Nothing" 10

Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson, US$22.99)

(Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)